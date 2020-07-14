2022 Running Back George Pettaway Looking To Visit After Picking Up Michigan Offer

To start the week, Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh reached out to a pair of running backs in the 2022 class that look like they could develop into elite prospects by the time their senior seasons roll around. Both Jaydon Blue and George Pettaway landed offers from Harbaugh yesterday, and the latter spoke about his reaction to the news with Wolverine Digest.

“I was really excited. Coach Harbaugh, the running back coach Jay Harbaugh, I gave him a call and he talked to my high school head coach,” Pettaway said. “He talked about the type of person I was and stuff like that. I knew it was coming, but I didn't know when. He reached out to me a while back, so I was just waiting on it. But while waiting on it, I was in the lab, being hungry, staying focused and grinding.”

Michigan is now the 19th school to offer Pettaway so far, joining programs such as Alabama, Florida and Penn State in the competition for his verbal pledge. With a throng of quality programs in the mix, Pettaway is now weighing the pros and cons of each school that has extended him a scholarship.

“Right now, they are a winning football team,” Pettaway said of Michigan. “They are in a good conference. I don't know a lot about them to be honest. I even told coach Jay Harbaugh that.”

But once the recruiting dead period is lifted, Pettaway said that he is very interested in taking a trip to Ann Arbor to learn more about the U-M program.

“I want to visit most of the schools [that have offered],” Pettaway said. “The main thing I'm focused on right now is myself and getting better as a player, a student and a leader. I'm also trying to get better relationships with coaches because that's the most important thing. If I cant trust you, there's no way I can go to your program.”

Pettaway, who is from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, is an early four-star prospect on Rivals.com and is listed as the No. 3 running back in his class by 247Sports.com. Last year, Pettaway ran into injury troubles early in the season, but 2022 prospect quickly recovered and still put up 13 touchdowns in only four games.

That type of on-field production is part of why Pettaway is held in such high regard and why the Wolverines offered on Monday.

“I'm very versatile,” Pettaway said. “I like to run the ball. I like to be on space. I'm very versatile in the backfield. I like to block as well. I'm kind of like a one cut and go type of guy who can make you miss but also pound it down.”

Checking in at 5-11 and 185 pounds, Pettaway is an all-purpose back that makes it difficult for defenses to corral. The recent Michigan offer recipient is a talented pass catcher to complement his running ability, and these qualities add to the dynamic nature of the rising junior prospect.

In terms of what offense appeals most at the moment, Pettaway mentioned that a spread offense would be a good fit since that is what he runs in high school.

As for this season, Pettaway, like many recruits, is hoping to bring home a state title for his team, and he also has his sights fixed on becoming the Gatorade Player of the Year for Virginia, a task that he said will be difficult since he goes to a private school. Still, Pettaway is focused on improving all the way up until the season begins.

“Definitely working on strength, gaining weight while still being explosive and being fast,” Pettaway said. “I'm eating right. I workout six times a week along with yoga to keep my body right. As those camps come, I'm just preparing for them.”

Michigan has offered over 20 running backs in the 2022 class already, so Coach Harbaugh has identified a long list of players to pursue over the next two seasons.

Before reaching the 2022 class, how many running backs should Michigan take in the 2021 class? And keeping that number in mind, what is the target number of running backs for the '22 cycle? Let us know!