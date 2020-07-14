New Offers Out At Running Back In 2022 Class

Over the past two weeks, Michigan has slowed down the rate at which it extends offers since the team has reported back to campus and preparation for the season is officially underway. But on Monday, the Wolverines extended a pair of offers to two of the top running backs in the 2022 cycle in an effort to get in on these prospects early.

Hailing from Houston (Texas) Klein Cain, 5-9 and 192-pound running back Jaydon Blue picked up a Michigan offer on Monday afternoon. Last season, Blue posted an extremely productive sophomore campaign with 1,600 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, a performance which promptly put himself into elite territory for the 2022 class.

From a recruiting standpoint, Blue totes scholarships from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma among others, so the majority of the Power Five's top schools are also in pursuit. In total, Blue is quickly approaching 30 offers with Michigan as the latest.

On the field, Blue's speed immediately jumps off the tape. Blue has quick feet, shows good balance and gets to the hole quickly with his sudden burst. Blue shows that he can take a hit and keep his feet moving, so that quality really helped the dynamic prospect rack up yards after contact a year ago. Blue also has solid vision, so he is a dangerous threat every time he touches the football.

Not long after offering Blue, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back George Pettaway, another player that checks in as a top junior recruit. According to 247Sports.com, Pettaway is listed as the No. 3 running back in the nation and the No. 36 player overall, and Rivals.com bullish with the 5-11, 185-pounder is a four-star prospect as well.

Pettaway told Wolverine Digest that U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh extended the offer himself and that he had a feeling it would be coming sooner or later. Pettaway's head coach had been in communication with Harbaugh ahead of time, and the two have begun forming a relationship there as well.

As for Pettaway, he admitted a desire to learn more about the Michigan program. At the moment, he is not well versed in the history of the school and specific details about the Wolverines, but he is a fan of how the team has established a winning reputation over the last few seasons and remarked that the Big Ten is a quality conference.

Blue and Pettaway are slightly different types of backs. Pettaway would more aptly be described as an all-purpose back who is a quick one-cut-and-go type of runner that gets downfield in a hurry. Though Pettaway suffered an ankle injury at the start of the 2019 season, he was still able to pick up at least 13 touchdowns in limited action due to his speed and playmaking ability.

Several schools are on the radar for Pettaway to visit after the recruiting dead period is lifted, but he mentioned that Michigan is firmly on that list now that they have offered. Look for the highly coveted recruit to discusses scheduling a visit to Ann Arbor once visits are back on the table.

How many running backs would you like for Michigan to take in the 2022 cycle assuming they land at least one in 2021? What type of running back would you prefer? Let us know!