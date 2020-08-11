Jim Harbaugh Responds To Cancellation Of 2020 Season

As rumored for some time, the Big Ten Conference made an announcement at 3 p.m. today to officially cancel the fall 2020 sports season, bouncing the newly-released football schedule to next year at the earliest.

Yesterday, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh released a strong message that detailed the specific measures taken at Michigan to help prepare for the 2020 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbaugh covered the successes of the U-M testing program while also addressing the concerns related to conducting a sports season.

That message made it clear--Harbaugh felt that the team could safely play football this year. And after the Big Ten removed that possibility from the table earlier today, Coach Harbaugh had another message to share:

"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete. They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they're disappointed at this time. I share in their disappointment today.

"We have shown over the weeks since returning to campus that we could meet the challenge and provide our student-athletes the opportunity of a fall football season.

"Our football team, our coaching staff, our support staff, our support staff in Schembechler Hall have all stepped up, followed every rule, and done everything in their power magnificently to give all the opportunity to compete. I am extremely proud, thankful and appreciative of our team and how they have conducted and represented our program and university."

Over the past couple days, members of the Michigan football team, such as offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield and safeties coach Bob Shoop have all tweeted out public declarations of their desire to play the fall 2020 season. The Michigan program appears united on that front.

And while the fall season is no more, the football team is still allowed to conduct practices for up to 20 hours a week, which is precisely what U-M is engaging in according to The Michigan Daily.

Though nobody is certain that football will even be played in the spring, Harbaugh's team is full of players that have a strong desire to be together, working towards a common goal. In essence, it is what college sports are supposed to be about, and Michigan is in the process of demonstrating that, whether there is a season to be played or not.

What do you think of Harbaugh's response to the news? Are you surprised by the team's reaction? Let us know!