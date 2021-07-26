Sports Illustrated home
Recapping Big Ten Media Days, Talking Jim Harbaugh, Position Groups

We gleaned a lot while in Indianapolis and came away with plenty to talk about.
Author:
Publish date:

Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins and Josh Ross said all the right things while in Indianapolis and gave Michigan fans and media members plenty to discuss. Between the four of them, just about every position group and most of the players we'll see on the field this fall were talked about. It's only right that everything they said gets dissected, analyzed and broken down, on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

