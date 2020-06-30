WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan's Pro-Style Offense Appeals To 2022 Quarterback Tevin Carter

Eric Rutter

After suffering an ACL injury one season ago, 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback Tevin Carter is looking to leave his mark on the state record books this season, specifically passing touchdowns (single game and season) and passing yards (season).

In order to reach those marks, Carter is taking every chance he can to better his skills this offseason, which includes competing in the National College Evaluation Camp in Nashville on June 28-29. Carter mentioned that there were a lot of Division 1-caliber prospects in attendance but also added that he put together a strong showing and really lit it rip out there.

“It was just a smooth performance,” Carter told Wolverine Digest.

And a smooth camp performance is exactly how Carter jumped on the radar for the Michigan staff and earned an offer in the past.

“I had done a camp, and Coach Harbaugh was there,” Carter said. “I was on the phone with George Whitfield, and he was right there with him. Coach Whitfield gave me a call and said, 'I offered you a scholarship right? I could have swore we offered you, and that's when he did. I was pretty happy.'”

At the moment, Carter reports offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others, so a plethora of Power Five programs have also identified Carter as a top flight talent just like Michigan has.

“Their offense is pretty much like an NFL offense,” Carter said of Michigan. “I think they can get me ready for the league.”

Still with two years of high school football yet to go, Carter, who stands at 6-4 and 215 pounds, would like to find a school that will prepare him to play football at the professional ranks and said he is excited to study the game in college.

“My strengths are I can pick apart a lot of defenses,” Carter said. “I do a lot of studying on my own with coaches... I pick up on their tendencies. Some teams, if they show a linebacker blitzing and on every play on film they show a blitz, then they're going to come. Some teams will show it and then back off it on second down or third down.”

These qualities have helped to make Carter a priority at the quarterback position for many schools in the 2022 cycle, and the strong-armed passer says that he hears the most from Florida State, Arizona State and Texas A&M. But once the recruiting dead period is over, Carter is hoping to make trips to Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arizona State and West Virginia to continue gathering information on various programs.

So far, U-M has only extended offers to 12 quarterbacks in the 2022 class, so the staff is keeping a close eye on Carter's development before what could be a big season for the blue chip recruit.

Do you think Michigan should take a pro-style quarterback in the '22 cycle or would the staff be better off pursuing a dual-threat? Where does Carter rank on your personal big board of 2022 quarterbacks? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When's The Last Time Michigan Featured One Of CFB's Elite (Insert Position)?

Chase Winovich at defensive end, Devin Bush at linebacker, Mario Manningham at receiver - when is the last time Michigan featured one of college football's best players at each position.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Target Film Study: Ceyair Wright

Four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright is loaded with talent, and the Michigan coaching staff could use his ability as a lock-down defensive back at the next level.

Eric Rutter

College Football News: Which College Football Head Coaches Were The Best Players?

Jim Harbaugh was a damn good player before picking up the whistle.

BrandonBrown

Betting Odds For Attendance At The Big House

It seems inevitable that college football crowds will be much smaller in 2020.

BrandonBrown

by

MORandy

Pay Cuts For Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and Warde Manuel Among Financial Adjustments at Michigan

Major financial reforms at Michigan in place to deal with losses from COVID-19.

BrandonBrown

Four-Star Defensive End Joe Strickland To Take Solo Visit To Michigan

After landing a Michigan offer a couple months ago, Joe Strickland has stayed in close contact with Coach Shaun Nua, and he is looking to visit Ann Arbor as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Kamonte Grimes

Versatile three-star prospect Kamonte Grimes recently placed Michigan into his final five, and the Michigan coaching staff reportedly prefer the talented prospect on defense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Eyeing Jaden Bradley, Other Top 2022 Prospects

With the 2022 contact period underway, Michigan basketball has already targeted several elite players across the country, both within the state's borders and further away.

Eric Rutter

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Michigan Fall?

We still don't know what college sports will look like in the era of the coronavirus. But Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde believes college football should look different no matter what happens. SI host Robin Lundberg talked with Forde about his realignment plan which would expand the College Football Playoff, assign teams in a sensible way geographically, and have inner division play creating new rivalries.

BrandonBrown

2020 Would Be A Great Season For Michigan Football If ...

The 10 things that need to happen for 2020 to be labeled a great season, including the health of the Wolverines players and coaches.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com