Michigan's Pro-Style Offense Appeals To 2022 Quarterback Tevin Carter

After suffering an ACL injury one season ago, 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback Tevin Carter is looking to leave his mark on the state record books this season, specifically passing touchdowns (single game and season) and passing yards (season).

In order to reach those marks, Carter is taking every chance he can to better his skills this offseason, which includes competing in the National College Evaluation Camp in Nashville on June 28-29. Carter mentioned that there were a lot of Division 1-caliber prospects in attendance but also added that he put together a strong showing and really lit it rip out there.

“It was just a smooth performance,” Carter told Wolverine Digest.

And a smooth camp performance is exactly how Carter jumped on the radar for the Michigan staff and earned an offer in the past.

“I had done a camp, and Coach Harbaugh was there,” Carter said. “I was on the phone with George Whitfield, and he was right there with him. Coach Whitfield gave me a call and said, 'I offered you a scholarship right? I could have swore we offered you, and that's when he did. I was pretty happy.'”

At the moment, Carter reports offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others, so a plethora of Power Five programs have also identified Carter as a top flight talent just like Michigan has.

“Their offense is pretty much like an NFL offense,” Carter said of Michigan. “I think they can get me ready for the league.”

Still with two years of high school football yet to go, Carter, who stands at 6-4 and 215 pounds, would like to find a school that will prepare him to play football at the professional ranks and said he is excited to study the game in college.

“My strengths are I can pick apart a lot of defenses,” Carter said. “I do a lot of studying on my own with coaches... I pick up on their tendencies. Some teams, if they show a linebacker blitzing and on every play on film they show a blitz, then they're going to come. Some teams will show it and then back off it on second down or third down.”

These qualities have helped to make Carter a priority at the quarterback position for many schools in the 2022 cycle, and the strong-armed passer says that he hears the most from Florida State, Arizona State and Texas A & M. But once the recruiting dead period is over, Carter is hoping to make trips to Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Texas A & M, Arizona State and West Virginia to continue gathering information on various programs.

So far, U-M has only extended offers to 12 quarterbacks in the 2022 class, so the staff is keeping a close eye on Carter's development before what could be a big season for the blue chip recruit.

Do you think Michigan should take a pro-style quarterback in the '22 cycle or would the staff be better off pursuing a dual-threat? Where does Carter rank on your personal big board of 2022 quarterbacks? Let us know!