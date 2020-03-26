John Thompson's Career Was Full Of Intrigue, Memorable Moments

A freshman in the 2004 class, John Thompson arrived with a heralded cohort that include Mike Hart, Chad Henne, Alan Branch, Chris Graham, Adrian Arrington and others. In his rookie year, Michigan, behind Henne & Hart, won a share of the Big Ten title and went to the Rose Bowl. Thompson had a memorable first encounter with Hart early in preseason practice.

The Detroit Crockett grad began to make an impact over his next two seasons, and he talks about the THE Game in 2006 and why he wasn't interested in a rematch with Ohio State. He also discusses the up-and-down 2007 campaign, which included a rough 0-2 start but culminated with a victory over Florida, sending coach Lloyd Carr off into the proverbial sunset.

Thompson talks about Carr, the transition to Rich Rodriguez and why he never contemplated transferring. He discusses the 2008 season and his career-defining play - returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown against Wisconsin as Michigan rallied from a 19-0 halftime deficit to a 27-25 win.