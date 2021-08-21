Jordan Morant Talks NIL Company, Fall Camp, More

Redshirt freshman defensive back Jordan Morant is a co-founder of A2A Sports, a company designed to guide and help student athletes through the world of name, image and likeness.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Jordan Morant hasn't seen game action yet but he's still in the building, going through practice, working with the new coaches and getting a feel for the upcoming season. That makes him fun to talk to ahead of the season opener.

Another thing that makes him fun to talk to is his involvement with A2A Sports. Morant, along with Seth Sugar and Madeleine Calcagno, founded A2A Sports to help student-athletes benefit from the recent NCAA rule change, which allows student-athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness in connection with advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

A2A’s focus is connecting student-athletes with the top influencer marketing agencies in the United States to help student-athletes grow their personal brand and make them money from their social media accounts.

We got a chance to talk to Morant and Sugar about A2A Sports, and also picked Morant's brain about fall camp and upcoming the season.

We also discuss Mike Hart's plan for the running backs and what redshirt freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green had to say about himself, Josh Ross and Michigan's running back room.

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.