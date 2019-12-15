Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Defends Zavier Simpson Taking Final Shot

Wolverine Digest
While this interpretation of the final play differs from what Brandon Johns Jr., said it was, it’s exactly why players love Juwan Howard – right or wrong, he’s going to back up his players, in this case senior point guard Zavier Simpson.

I wrote yesterday that the 10-second final-play sequence took too long to develop, and if it was designed for Isaiah Livers, as Johns Jr. said it was, and Simpson instead decided to take it for himself … well, that’s not a good look. But it’s also really easy to sit in a press box, watch from the stands or on TV and make that call. It’s armchair quarterbacking at its finest, and we’re all guilty.

Watching the play on review a few times, Livers doesn’t work hard enough to come open to give Simpson somewhere to go with the ball. With time dwindling, Simpson has to make a play, and let’s face it, no one on this team gets to the basket more consistently and with greater effectiveness than Simpson. 

If there is anything to second guess it is that Simpson didn't go with his traditional hook shot, sort of splitting the difference between a hook and a layup. But again, easier to say while watching on replay. 

So while in hindsight he got crushed in the post-game comments, on second look, it was probably the best opportunity Michigan was going to get, and frankly there was a great chance for a tip-in. 

