WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Brandon Brown

Here's a look back at what's happened with Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State football over the past week.

Michigan State

The Spartans have released their official spring roster with a few noteworthy developments. Sophomore Julian Barnett is now listed solely as a defensive back after having a decent freshman season at wide receiver. Barnett had three catches for 29 yards last year in Ann Arbor. Adam Berghorst, who was lightly recruited by Michigan, is now a tight end only, after splitting time there and at defensive end last year. He only played in four games last year and will be a redshirt freshman this season.

It's been another busy week for the Michigan State coaches on the recruiting trail. Despite being trapped at home like the rest of us, the Spartans staff has offered 20 prospects. Efforts in that area seem to be much higher under new head coach Mel Tucker, which supports Tucker's reputation as a tireless recruiter. 

Ohio State

The rich get richer.

Hopewell (Va.) High five-star running back Treveyon Henderson committed to Ohio State just four days ago. The 5-11, 195-pounder is considered the No. 2 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite ranking and adds to Ohio State's No. 1 class. Michigan had offered Henderson, and even made his top nine, but had been viewed as an Ohio State lean for a while.

Penn State

There's not much out there on Penn State over the last week. Head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry have both spoken about how their guys are handling being away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but neither had anything overly groundbreaking to say.

It's not surprising that there's not a lot of football news given the state of everything right now, and the lack of Penn State news supports that.

Which development is the biggest deal to you? Do any of these affect Michigan in a noteworthy way? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

The Five Best Offensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some solid offensive linemen over the past five years but these guys rise to the top.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/31/20

Spring sports athletes officially got another season of eligibility next year, but they're gonna need football to happen first for there to be a next season. Because football is what pays for it all.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Craig Roh Looks Back On Career During Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke Eras

In today's #GameOfMyLife, we talk to former Michigan defensive end and outside linebacker Craig Roh.

MichaelSpath

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 2 Kyle Connor And No. 1 Taylor Lewan

Here are the top two former Wolverines in professional sports.

Brandon Brown

NCAA Rules On Spring Sport Eligibility

The NCAA has granted Spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Brandon Brown

Cornerback Dyson McCutcheon Floored By Michigan Offer

As the son of an NFL player and grandson of a multi-time Pro Bowl selection, three-star cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is the newest 2021 prospect to tote a Michigan offer. See what the latest in a long line of talented football players has to say about the Wolverines program.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Discusses Shortened Season's Potential Impact On Upcoming Decision

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers has a decision to make and the unfortunate end of his junior season is going to impact what he does.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting: Michigan Aiming For Splash At Tight End In 2021

Michigan routinely uses its tight ends to help the flow of the offense, and future Michigan teams will be no different. Check out who the Wolverines are looking for to be the next pass catching, in-line blocker in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter