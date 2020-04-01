Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Here's a look back at what's happened with Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State football over the past week.

Michigan State

The Spartans have released their official spring roster with a few noteworthy developments. Sophomore Julian Barnett is now listed solely as a defensive back after having a decent freshman season at wide receiver. Barnett had three catches for 29 yards last year in Ann Arbor. Adam Berghorst, who was lightly recruited by Michigan, is now a tight end only, after splitting time there and at defensive end last year. He only played in four games last year and will be a redshirt freshman this season.

It's been another busy week for the Michigan State coaches on the recruiting trail. Despite being trapped at home like the rest of us, the Spartans staff has offered 20 prospects. Efforts in that area seem to be much higher under new head coach Mel Tucker, which supports Tucker's reputation as a tireless recruiter.

Ohio State

The rich get richer.

Hopewell (Va.) High five-star running back Treveyon Henderson committed to Ohio State just four days ago. The 5-11, 195-pounder is considered the No. 2 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite ranking and adds to Ohio State's No. 1 class. Michigan had offered Henderson, and even made his top nine, but had been viewed as an Ohio State lean for a while.

Penn State

There's not much out there on Penn State over the last week. Head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry have both spoken about how their guys are handling being away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but neither had anything overly groundbreaking to say.

It's not surprising that there's not a lot of football news given the state of everything right now, and the lack of Penn State news supports that.

