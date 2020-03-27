Linebacker Casey Phinney Plans To Reschedule Michigan Visit

As one of Michigan’s first linebacker offers for the 2021 class, Marshfield (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School three-star Casey Phinney has long been in contact with the Wolverines program.

In fact, Phinney was slated to finally take his first trip to Michigan, one that he had been looking forward to for quite some time, this weekend. However, the coronavirus cancelled that trip, one of several that the junior prospect had penciled in.

“Recruiting is going well,” Phinney told Wolverine Digest. “I’m still talking to coaches. I have an idea of five or so schools that I am really interested in. I was supposed to go up to Michigan over the weekend but didn’t get a chance to because of the coronavirus. I was thinking about going down to Duke and Wake Forest. Obviously, that won’t work out now too, so it’s impacted my recruitment a little bit.”

Phinney mentioned that Michigan is “100%” in his top group and relayed several factors that stand out to the 6-1, 225-pounder about the program.

“In its simplest form it’s Michigan football, and everyone knows Michigan football,” Phinney said. “The facilities are great. The culture is amazing. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Don] Brown are two of my favorite coaches that I’ve met so far. There’s a lot to like about Michigan.”

After taking numerous recruiting visits by now, Phinney has developed a keen sense for when a school is authentic in its recruitment, and Michigan is one of the programs that passes his test.

“You can tell when a coach is genuine in wanting you and recruiting you,” Phinney said. “That level of excitement that they bring even to recruiting lets you realize what kind of energy they’d bring to coaching football.”

Another aspect that bodes well for the Wolverines is Michigan’s strong academic reputation. Phinney sports offers from schools such as Army, Georgetown, Yale, Penn and Boston College, so the scholastic side of his college decision will be important as well.

“It’s definitely a big part,” Phinney said. “I got a few Ivy offers recently too. I’m not going to go to a school that isn’t good academically. That’s a rule I’ve set with those whole thing. I’m going to get an education out of it. Education is going to be important in my decision.”

Last year, Phinney says that he battled a nagging injury throughout most of his junior season as his team went 4-4. So, Phinney is eager to improve on Nobles’ record this fall while the three-star linebacker also displays his talent.

“I am definitely a hard hitter,” Phinney said. “I specialize in run stopping really, but I am underestimated when it comes to athleticism and pass coverage when the ball is in the air. There is a lot I have to prove too, but I get underestimated with that.”

Phinney said that he will probably play inside linebacker at college but mentioned that if a coach like Don Brown recommends that he slides to the outside, the Massachusetts standout would do so willingly.

At the moment, Phinney is looking to reschedule his trip to Michigan and maintains a goal of committing in June, though he is unsure if that timeline is feasible currently.

