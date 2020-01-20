Listen: Michigan Football — Fill In The Blank...

The 2019 season is in the books. Michigan went 9-4, got plastered by Ohio State (again) and looked severely outmatched against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

A couple of assistant coaches have left and a couple of new guys have been hired, Jim Harbaugh has to name a new starting quarterback and the offensive line is going to be 80 percent new next fall.

Recruiting is in pretty good shape but it's not on the same level as Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia or LSU — college football's elite. Michigan has NFL talent but not nearly as much as the teams listed above. Don Brown, Jim Harbaugh, hell, Michigan football in general, are all good, not great.

So what comes to mind when you think about the Wolverines in 2020? Is it more of the same? Is it going to be better? Worse? Michael Spath recently posed this question on Twitter...

Mike and Zach Shaw filled in some blanks of their own on Inside the Huddle recently. Take a listen...

What do you think? How would you answer that question? Comment below!!!