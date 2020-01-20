Listen: Michigan Football — Fill In The Blank...

Wolverine Digest
Brandon Brown

The 2019 season is in the books. Michigan went 9-4, got plastered by Ohio State (again) and looked severely outmatched against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. 

A couple of assistant coaches have left and a couple of new guys have been hired, Jim Harbaugh has to name a new starting quarterback and the offensive line is going to be 80 percent new next fall. 

Recruiting is in pretty good shape but it's not on the same level as Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia or LSU — college football's elite. Michigan has NFL talent but not nearly as much as the teams listed above. Don Brown, Jim Harbaugh, hell, Michigan football in general, are all good, not great. 

So what comes to mind when you think about the Wolverines in 2020? Is it more of the same? Is it going to be better? Worse? Michael Spath recently posed this question on Twitter...

Mike and Zach Shaw filled in some blanks of their own on Inside the Huddle recently. Take a listen...

What do you think? How would you answer that question? Comment below!!!

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

allaguess

Michigan Running Backs In 2020: Will A True No. 1 Emerge?

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with our preview of Michigan's running backs, led by a pair of sophomores and a senior rejoining the team.

MichaelSpath

Motorcityfanman

3 Reasons Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback In 2020

Please note this is a cost-benefit analysis. Not a personal preference.

Steve Deace

dieseldub

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: January 19, 2020

Here are the top six hoopers on Michigan's roster right now.

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh Hires Experienced Duo To Fill Staff Voids

Michigan football formally announced the hiring of Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary as position coaches Saturday.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Michigan Commit Terrance Williams Receives Rave Reviews From Local Analyst

Juwan Howard has done a phenomenal job on the recruiting trail and Terrance Williams is a part of that.

Brandon Brown

Questions We're Asking: Did Michigan Come Out On Top This Week?

In this week's "questions" column, did Jim Harbaugh win the week? Plus what is Juwan Howard's top priority and can hockey still make the NCAA Tournament?

MichaelSpath

Michigan Fans Split On Extending Jim Harbaugh's Contract

With Jim Harbaugh entering the final two years of his original seven-year contract, Michigan fans appear split on Harbaugh's future.

MichaelSpath