Listen: Two Interesting True/False Questions Involving Michigan And Michigan State Football

Michigan State hired Mel Tucker about a week ago and the new head coach is now starting to piece together his staff.

There will be at least two holdovers in Mike Tressell and Ron Burton, but most of the staff is going to be new faces, at least to Spartan fans. Tucker has officially hired Chris Kapilovic away from Colorado to coach offensive line and coordinate the running game, and it's being reported that Jay Johnson, former Colorado offensive coordinator, will also join Tucker in East Lansing.

With some of those moves now final, and Tucker in his office on the grind, is Michigan State in a better spot than it was three weeks ago? We discuss...

We also discussed some Michigan football. In the early ESPN College Football Power Index, Michigan came in at No. 16. In Jim Harbaugh's five seasons, his Wolverines have finished No. 12, No. 10, unranked, No. 14 and No. 18 in the AP Poll. So in comparing the FPI and the AP Poll, the question is, will Michigan finish higher than No. 16?

What do you think of Michigan State's hires so far? How do you think Michigan will finish in 2020? Comment below!!!