Listen: Two Interesting True/False Questions Involving Michigan And Michigan State Football

Brandon Brown

Michigan State hired Mel Tucker about a week ago and the new head coach is now starting to piece together his staff. 

There will be at least two holdovers in Mike Tressell and Ron Burton, but most of the staff is going to be new faces, at least to Spartan fans. Tucker has officially hired Chris Kapilovic away from Colorado to coach offensive line and coordinate the running game, and it's being reported that Jay Johnson, former Colorado offensive coordinator, will also join Tucker in East Lansing. 

With some of those moves now final, and Tucker in his office on the grind, is Michigan State in a better spot than it was three weeks ago? We discuss...

We also discussed some Michigan football. In the early ESPN College Football Power Index, Michigan came in at No. 16. In Jim Harbaugh's five seasons, his Wolverines have finished No. 12, No. 10, unranked, No. 14 and No. 18 in the AP Poll. So in comparing the FPI and the AP Poll, the question is, will Michigan finish higher than No. 16? 

What do you think of Michigan State's hires so far? How do you think Michigan will finish in 2020? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/18/20

Calling BS on all the "we want/need Sparty to be good" horse puckey. No we don't. Nor does the Big Ten "need" it.

Steve Deace

Mdwalt

Video: Juwan Howard Grades Zavier Simpson's Game Against Indiana

Zavier Simpson played a very efficient game against the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Brandon Brown

BallisLife

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Michigan Peaking At The Right Time

Michigan had a rough January but they're playing as good as they have been all season as tournament time approaches.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...The John Beilein Situation

Reports are coming out that John Beilein might not make it through one season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Michigan Basketball Chatter: John Beilein's Future At Michigan

With reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein will part ways, could he make a return to Ann Arbor?

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Michigan Baseball Is No. 1 In The Country

After a very impressive start to the season, Michigan baseball tops the latest polls.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Michigan Linebackers In 2020: Who Will Be McGrone's Supporting Cast?

Michigan appears to have a future star in redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone, but with two starting spots up for grabs, who will flank McGrone?

Kevin Minor

SteveDeace

Michigan Secondary In 2020: The Best Of The Harbaugh Era?

With four players back that started games in 2019, including five-star safety Dax Hill and four-star cornerback Ambry Thomas, the secondary could be the Big Ten's best.

Kevin Minor

SirMalachi

Analysis: Michigan Showcases Its Best Self In Win Over Indiana

Michigan continues to play some of its best basketball of the season, scorching Indiana in an 89-65 win Sunday at the Crisler Center.

MichaelSpath

SirMalachi

Video: Eli Brooks Explains Importance Of Brandon Johns Jr.

Brandon Johns Jr. has had to grow up in a hurry with Isaiah Livers being injured this year and Eli Brooks loves what he sees out of the sophomore.

Brandon Brown