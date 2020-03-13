Long, Rangy Cornerback John Howse IV Plans Michigan Official Visit

On the heels of a recent visit to Ann Arbor, Brentwood (Tenn.) three-star cornerback John Howse IV is still reeling from an enjoyable trip back to the familiar state of Michigan.

“I went up there two or three weeks ago, and I spent a lot of time with the safeties coach and the defensive coordinator,” Howse said. “I was getting to know them one-on-one, and it was a great time. I got a great feel from the coaches. They were all family-based and family-oriented, which is something that I love.”

At this point in the process, Howse has received offers from 16 schools. In addition to Michigan, the 6-2, 185-pound corner holds offers from schools such as Louisville, Ole Miss and Nebraska, so the Wolverines have plenty of competition for his services.

While at Michigan, Howse had the opportunity to dissect game tape with the Wolverines staff. This allowed the coaches to better understand Howse’s vision of the game while imparting the finer details of Michigan’s defense all at once.

“We watched a lot of film,” Howse said. “I sat down with the safeties coach and the defensive coordinator, and we watched a good amount of film. They went over the schemes that they do, and they play a lot of press man, a lot of man coverage. If you want to go there, you’re going to have to cover in space and you can’t be afraid to go on that island by yourself.”

Though Howse IV hails from Tennessee, the coveted recruit has family in Michigan and frequents St. Ignace when visiting the area. This made Howse’s Michigan offer all the more impactful when U-M tight ends coach Sherrone Moore came to deliver the news.

“He offered me in person, which meant a lot since he came all the way down to offer me in person,” Howse said. “My family is from up there. My mom’s side of the family is from Michigan, so that meant a lot to get an offer from Michigan. I’ve been going up there since I was little, and my family is Michigan fans. I have cousins that go to Michigan, so it was special and memorable for sure.”

With an extensive familiarity of the U-M tradition, Howse commented on the significance of his offer.

“I know it’s big time football,” Howse said. “They have the biggest stadium in all of college football. It doesn’t get bigger than Michigan.”

Howse mentioned that he is in communication with Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop on a near-daily basis. Michigan has shown its interest in Howse, and he feels like a priority for the 2021 cycle.

“I haven’t made a top list right now, but I’m working on an official visit back up to Michigan in June,” Howse said. “That’s one of the only official visits I have planned so far, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

At the moment, Howse is on track to graduate early, so he would like to commit to a school before his senior season starts.