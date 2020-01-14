Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michael Dwumfour Enters The Transfer Portal, Leaves Michigan Thin At D-Tackle

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2020 defense lost a potential starter Tuesday with the announcement from Michael Dwumfour he will enter the transfer portal instead of playing a fifth year in Ann Arbor. The 6-2, 282-pounder started two games this past season and played in 10 overall at defensive tackle, recording 1.5 tackles for loss.  

While Dwumfour was not seen as the difference-maker Michigan needed on the interior of its line in 2020, he was an experienced player with 33 career contests, and proved capable of getting into the offensive backfield to create chaos, though his overall numbers reflected a disrupter that rarely finished the job - he had four sacks and 7.5 career tackles for loss. 

Next to a big 300-pounder, Dwumfour might have found greater success, but he teamed with classmate Carlo Kemp (6-3, 286 pounds) on the inside the past two years to form an undersized tackle position for the Wolverines. 

Michigan is believed to be seeking a grad-transfer or two at the tackle position and it's quite possible Dwumfour felt he didn't have a future role with the Wolverines, especially with the continued emergence of sophomore Chris Hinton (6-4, 303 pounds), who was taking more and more snaps as the season progressed. 

However, until U-M gets a transfer or two, the loss of Dwumfour severely cuts down the number of bodies that can play inside in 2020. Kemp will be back for a fifth year while Hinton is poised for a breakout sophomore campaign, but the rest of Michigan's depth chart is not overwhelmingly convincing, and there are rumors that Donovan Jeter could follow Dwumfour into the transfer portal. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-14 at 5.10.40 PM

Incoming freshmen Kris Jenkins (6-4, 239) and Aaron Lewis (6-5, 235) are both undersized and transitioning from high school careers at defensive end, meaning, for now, Michigan is completely reliant on five returning players, three - Jeter, redshirt junior Phillip Paea and redshirt freshman Mazi Smith - with 13 combined games defensively and three total tackles. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Josh Gattis: Experience Doesn't Matter

Michigan will introduce a new quarterback and four offensive line starters in 2020, but according to coordinator Josh Gattis, experience should not be a hindrance to success.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Hoops Missed A Chance To Buck Road-Trip Woes

Despite the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten this season, Michigan had a chance and wasted it Sunday at Minnesota, analyst Chris Young shared.

Jake Karalexis

Listen: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep At Notre Dame

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson discusses the Wolverines' weekend sweep at Notre Dame.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Ambry Thomas, Nick Eubanks, Nico Collins & Kwity Paye

MMQB Devin Gardner breaks down the careers so far and future potential of the four Wolverines that have announced they will return for their senior season.

MichaelSpath

by

Markgoblue

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Impact Of Michigan Early Departures

MMQB Devin Gardner discusses Michigan's three early departures and the ripple effects it will have on the 2020 team.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/13/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 takes us to March Madness.

Steve Deace

by

42buck

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/14/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 is a big recruiting one.

Steve Deace

Michigan Picks Up 2022 Commitment From Top In-State Player

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh picked up a commitment from defensive back Myles Rowser, the younger brother of 2020 signee Andre Seldon.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Adds Michigan State Transfer Linebacker

Offensive Line Coach Ed Warinner's son, Edward, is now a Wolverine.

Steve Deace