Early And Late-Season Tests Will Decide Michigan's Success In 2020

Now that the Big Ten schedule is officially out, Michigan's season begins exactly one month from today when the Wolverines host Purdue at home on Sept. 5. Originally, U-M was tabbed to travel out to Washington for a contest against the Huskies, but this iteration of Michigan's season opener presents a much more winnable game.

Now, typically an early-season matchup with the Boilermakers is not much cause for concern, but the 2020 season is going to present a litany of unique challenges. Most notably, Michigan will not have any film on Purdue ahead of this game, so it would be a clear opportunity for the road squad to break out its fair share of gadget plays against a Wolverines squad that is replacing several key contributors on defense from a year ago.

But all things considered, this should be a fairly smooth transition into the season for Michigan. These two teams did not square off a year ago, but Purdue limped to a 4-8 overall record, so Michigan could have an opportunity to try out both Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey under center during live competition to see which player takes the reins for the 2020 season. But whoever wins that job will have to be ready from the jump as U-M faces Minnesota and Penn State during weeks two and three.

Minnesota and Penn State games loom large

Presumably starting 1-0, Michigan will travel to take on a strong darkhouse team in Minnesota on Sept. 12. The Gophers will be led by quarterback Tanner Morgan, a onetime Western Michigan commit who followed head coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota. In his time there, Morgan has developed effective chemistry with both Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, but the latter is now in the NFL and the former just announced that he is opting out of the 2020 season. Bateman was poised for another strong campaign this fall after recording 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. So, without these two weapons darting downfield to catch passes, Minnesota will be much easier to contain on offense this season.

After that game, Michigan hosts Penn State on Sept. 19, but the Nittany Lions will also be without their best player as Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of this season as well. However, Penn State is stocked up with quality linebackers behind Parsons, so contributions from Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon will be of paramount importance this year. Penn State was always viewed as a difficult yet winnable game, and that much still rings true.

After that, Michigan will have a midseason foray with Michigan State at home on Oct. 3, which will mark the second consecutive year that the Spartans will travel to Ann Arbor. A few years back, Michigan was tasked with a similar fate when the Big Ten realigned its divisions, so this levels out the playing field. It also gives U-M a few games to scout tape and watch how MSU performs under first-year head coach Mel Tucker. While the Spartans are not expected to pace the Big Ten in wins this season, rivalry games always come with an added dose of importance, so having a handful of games to breakdown tape on Tucker's team will be an added benefit to the new schedule.

Finishing strong will be key for U-M

Once Michigan makes it to October, presuming that the season is still progressing uninhibited, the most important games on the docket for U-M will be on the road against Ohio State (Oct. 24) and at home versus Wisconsin (Oct. 31).

It is well noted that Michigan is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak to OSU, and during that time frame the Buckeyes have entered The Game as a top 10 team nationally each season. Michigan has entered the usually-season-ending matchup as a top 10 squad only three times. But this year Ohio State will have six games to build its resume, starting the year off against Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska and Michigan State before hosting the Wolverines. Based on that slate, OSU is expected to remain undefeated before Michigan heads to Columbus in late October. As a matter of fact, the post-Michigan schedule for OSU is not too intimidating either with games against Maryland, Penn State and Iowa to wrap up the year.

How does this schedule shake out for Michigan in your mind? What will be the Wolverines record at the end of 2020? Does the team get through all of its games? Let us know!