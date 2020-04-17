Michigan Adds Defensive End T.J. Guy To 2021 Class

After a steady string of offensive commits for the 2021 class, Michigan added Mansfield (Mass.) High three-star defensive end T.J. Guy to its top 10 group. With Guy in the fold, Michigan now ranks No. 14 in the country.

Earlier in the week, Guy posted to his Twitter account that he was ready to announce his commitment. After first pledging to Boston College earlier in the cycle, Guy chose to reevaluate his options once a new coaching staff moved into place. Michigan offered Guy in January, and he just 12 days later.

In the meantime, Guy has continued to hear from the U-M point-man in his recruitment, which is defensive coordinator Don Brown. Once announced that he had reached a final decision on his future college, and it became clear at Michigan was one of his top choices.

Before Guy issued his pledge to Michigan, BC Bulletin’s A.J. Black shared his thoughts on where he expects Guy to wind up at:

A.J. Black: Whatever Don Brown wants in New England, Don Brown gets. The moment when T.J. Guy decommitted from BC was the moment it seemed clear he was going to go elsewhere. While he said he wanted to explore other options, BC fans know that most recruits who decommit from the Eagles never return. I expect Michigan to win this recruiting battle tomorrow and take TJ Guy to Ann Arbor. But I also caution folks that this is not the end of this fight. Remember there is a long time between Friday's announcement and National Signing Day. If Jeff Hafley's team has a good year, or if Harbaugh struggles, BC could still land T.J. Guy later on down the road.

Taking all that into consideration, Guy chose Michigan and is the school’s 9 commit of the ’21 cycle. Currently, Guy is the second defensive commit of the group, but he has an intriguing level of versatility that plays right into Don Brown’s many intricate schemes.

Shortly before Guy committed to Michigan, Wolverine Digest asked Mansfield High head coach Mike Redding where the most recent U-M commit figures in at the collegiate level. This is what he had to say:

“There is a lot of upside,” Redding said. “As good as he is, he is going to get better in technique. He is going to get bigger. He is going to get stronger. He is going to get thicker, so whatever you see now, I think you’re going to see a much higher level player given two or three years in a good college program with weight lifting and coaching. I think he is a diamond in the rough. There is a lot of upside there.”

Though 247Sports.com lists Guy as a weak-side defensive end, Redding sees the future Wolverine as a player that spends time at the strong-side slot. However, Guy has only been playing football for three years, so his ultimate potential is relatively untapped.

Everything considered, Michigan is picking up a versatile athlete that has made his name as a tenacious future Wolverine. Click here to take a look at Guy’s highlight tape.

Now that Guy is in the fold, what do you think of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class? Where do the Wolverines need to concentrate? Let us know!