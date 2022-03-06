Gus Johnson Shares Incredible Story About Juwan Howard's Suspension

During Sunday's broadcast of the Michigan vs Ohio State basketball game, FOX commentator Gus Johnson dropped an interesting bit of news about Juwan Howard's suspension.

According to Johnson, approximately eight NBA teams reached out to Howard's representatives in the event that he would be fired as head coach at U-M.

"In my opinion, Juwan is a young coach - and what I know about covering sports, especially a young coaches first time having an opportunity to be a head coach - dealing with the losing...the expectations can be very difficult. This is a growing opportunity for Juwan, he's a wonderful person."

Johnson then shared an interesting tidbit about Howard as it relates to his suspension.

"As a matter of fact, I have to say this, I talked to some agents over the last couple of weeks", said Johnson. "Once that happened, about eight NBA teams called to see if Juwan Howard would be fired so that they could get him in the NBA. That's how much respect he has around basketball."

Howard is currently serving a five-game suspension, along with a $40,000 fine, for hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face following the Feb. 20 matchup between the Wolverines and Badgers in Madison.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” wrote Howard in a statement following the incident. “I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin‘s Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”