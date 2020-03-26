Michigan commit Dominick Giudice calls U-M 'Dream School'

After growing up with an affinity for the maize and blue, Freehold (N.J.) three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice wasted little time in turning him Michigan offer into a verbal commitment on Wednesday night.

“Michigan has always been my dream schools growing up as a kid,” Giudice told Wolverine Digest. “That’s always where I wanted to play, and ever since I’ve been five years old that all I’ve been working for is to be able to play at that stage.”

Earlier in the day, Giudice spent time using FaceTime to catch up with the Michigan coaching staff, particularly defensive coordinator Don Brown and defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

“After having that talk with them, they seemed like great guys,” Giudice said. “They were high intensity guys. That’s really want I want to play for, those type of family guys that are high intensity. I want to play for those guys. After speaking with my family, I decided that was the best fit for me, both academically and athletically.”

Last year, Giudice compiled 24 sacks for Mater Dei, doing so with a combination of strength, toughness and grit. The 6-4, 262-pounder feels that Michigan can help harness these qualities at the college level.

“I was always just watching them ever since I was a kid,” Giudice said. “I just remember them as being a hard-nosed team, and that’s the way I describe myself on the field. I always drew interest towards them.”

As an East coast recruit, Giudice has not had an opportunity to visit Michigan yet. With recruiting visits shut down for the moment, he is not sure when the time to visit U-M will come, but he is already working on a date to check out campus with the Michigan coaching staff.

Originally, Giudice was recruited to Michigan by Anthony Campanile, who is now a linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins. After he left the U-M program, Nua and Brown took over the direction of Giudice’s recruitment, and the pair left a strong impression on the newest Wolverines commit.

“Talking over the phone, I got that great vibe from the coaches, that high intensity, very upbeat,” Giudice said. “That’s what I really like, and they seemed like the guys I really want to play for. Just the school in general with great academics, that’s what I want. I want a balance of that and to be able to feel like I’m home, which I’ll be able to tell when I get up there, but I really felt that with the coaches.”

At the moment, Giudice is hearing that the Michigan staff envisions the Garden state prospect making an impact at either the anchor or the three-tech position. Giudice is open to either role and says that his development over the next year will help determine where he best fits along the Michigan defensive line.

