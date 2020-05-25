Michigan Commit Film Study: Jaydon Hood

Since Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood issued his commitment to Michigan on Monday, the Wolverines now have one of the hardest hitting linebackers in the country as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

Ranked as the No. 11 inside linebacker by the 247Sports.com composite scale, Hood is a punishing defender that boasts lightning quick closing speed and packs a wallop when he reaches the ball carrier. Hood checks in at 6-1 and 212 pounds, so he projects as an inside linebacker who will play the Mike role at Michigan.

Last season, Hood starred on West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman squad and registered 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interception. This coming year, however, Hood will line up on the second level for a St. Thomas Aquinas defensive unit that is littered with college-bound prospect, including Michigan cornerback commit Ja’Den McBurrows and uncommitted four-star defensive end Dallas Turner, who also holds an offer from the Wolverines.

On film, Hood shows a penchant for stuffing runs near the line of scrimmage thanks to his quick closing speed, ability to take on lead blockers and subsequent ability to shed blocks. These traits, along with his play recognition, allow for the four-star prospect to navigate crowded areas and eventually make a tackle.

While stopping the run is a clear strength of the new Michigan commit, Hood also has experience dropping into coverage and took an interception to the house for a touchdown last season.

One trait that Hood presents in spades is his tenacity. Based on his highlight tape, Hood is an aggressive player that never gives up his pursuit of the football. Hood made several tackles on kickoff coverage last year thanks to his speed and ability to avoid blocks, so he could seize playing time at U-M in a special teams capacity before reaching the field on defense.

To further break down Hood’s playing style and tendencies, 247Sports.com’s Miami insider Andrew Ivins broke down the new Michigan commit’s tape.

“Just a shade under 6-foot-1,” Ivins said. “Muscles already developed in the upper half, but room to only get bigger once lifting in a college weight room. Should be able to play around 225 pounds. A high-intensity football player that’s always in chase mode. Quick to diagnoses plays and react. Combats blocks well while keeping his eyes in the backfield. A physical striker that likes to runs his feet through contact. Productive at the high school level having totaled 115 tackles as a junior. Adequate in zone coverage, but should be better in space given speed and testing profile. Will need to improve transitions and clean up how he finishes. Has a chance to develop into an impact player for a Power 5 program and could eventually have his name on all-conference lists.”

With Hood in the fold for Michigan, the Wolverines now have the No. 6 recruiting class in the country for the 2021 cycle and have the second-highest class out of any Big Ten school with 14 pledges.

How do you see Jaydon Hood’s Michigan career unfolding? Will he be a multi-year starter at the Big Ten level? Let us know!