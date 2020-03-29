WolverineDigest
Michigan Fixed On 2022 Four-Star Dual-Threat Quarterback M.J. Morris

Eric Rutter

With five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the fold for Michigan’s 2021 class, the Wolverines have begun looking for a quarterback in the ’22 cycle and are recruiting Carrolton (Ga.) High four-star dual-threat passer M.J. Morris to potentially fill that role.

Picking up a Michigan offer in January, Morris stands at 6-1 and 175 pounds as a true dual-threat quarterback with a powerful arm in addition to clear scrambling ability. When not throwing darts across the field, Morris can evade pass rushers while keeping his eyes fixed downfield in search of open receivers, a difficult task for young quarterbacks.

Morris’ physical tools are apparent, and the high-ceiling prospect holds 23 offers at the moment. Recently, the Georgia product has planned on visiting several of those schools but has had to call an audible due to the coronavirus.

“It has impacted my recruitment because I was actually looking to take a visit to Michigan this spring, but I can’t do that now because of the virus,” Morris told Wolverine Digest. “It definitely impacted it.”

Listed as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 41 prospect overall in the country by 247Sports.com, Morris says he talks to U-M quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels “every week” and mentions that the two stay in touch.

And as soon as recruiting visits are back on the table, Morris is looking to head to Ann Arbor to check out the Wolverines’ campus.

“Me and Coach McDaniels have talked about that one,” Morris said. “I will probably go visit Florida State, probably Miami, then Oregon and Penn State whenever we get off this virus.”

With the who’s who of college football in hot pursuit, Morris details what aspects stand out to him about the Michigan program.

“Of course, what pleases my mom is the academics,” Morris said. “It’s a great academic school. Definitely just the coaches on that team, the whole staff, I feel like they can make me a better player and give me a chance to play in the NFL.”

Overall, Morris reports that he hears from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Georgia and Oregon the most at the moment and says he would like to play in an offense that employs a balanced rushing and passing attack.

While the offensive system of his future team is important, Morris spoke about what else will influence his eventual college decision, one he doesn’t expect to make for quite some time.

“The first thing is if I can stay at that school for three to four years of my life and be productive of that school,” Morris said. “Definitely if I can be around the coaches and the team, they can make me a better player and the best quarterback I can be so I can have that dream of being a first round NFL pick.”

Last season, Morris helped lead Trojans to a 12-0 record before falling in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs. In that process of that memorable postseason run, Morris pestered defenses to the tune of 2,200 passing yards and at least 20 total touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

Overall, Michigan has already offered 11 quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and all 11 prospects are still uncommitted.

