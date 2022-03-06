Hutchinson Putting Up 'Freak' Numbers During NFL Combine
The Michigan Wolverines are certainly making some noise at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, beginning with the 'freak' athlete that some are projecting to go No. 1 overall: Aidan Hutchison.
The elite athleticism for a player at his position was undeniable when Hutchinson took the field in Indy on Saturday. During the 3-cone drill, Hutchinson posted the fastest time by any DL over 6-5 at the combine since 2003.
According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, some of Hutchinson's numbers put him in a class with the skill players.
"Aidan Hutchinson's shuttle times are why he's such a freak," wrote Feldman. "His 6.73 3-conetime is third best at the Combine (behind a pair of wide receivers) and his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.15 is second fastest, and the guy who beat it is almost a foot shorter and weighs 90-pounds less."
Read More
Leading up to the Scouting Combine, Hutchinson made it clear that he had every intention of putting on a show when he took the field in Indy. "I'm gonna do everything at the combine," said Hutchinson on The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm not scared of anything, and I can't wait to light that thing up."
Mission accomplished.
Here are some other noteworthy items and reactions from Aidan Hutchinsons impressive day in Indy: