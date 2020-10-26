Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan DL Made Week 1 Statement

Working against a Minnesota offensive line that was without two starters, Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Peye made life miserable for quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday.

Though Paye was the leading sack master, Hutchinson made an impact by breaking down the pocket and chasing Morgan all around the backfield. This continual effort worked to disrupt Morgan's rhythm, and the Gophers' passing game never really took off in Week 1.

The U-M defensive line was expected to be a strength of the defense, but the performance of Paye and Hutchinson solidified how strong the Wolverines are up front.

However, next week Michigan will be welcoming Michigan State to the Big House, and U-M will be facing an entirely new offensive line, one that is not missing a pair of starters on the right side. With that new challenge, Hutchinson and Paye will assuredly be deployed to collapse the pocket and create chaos.

How effective will Michigan's defensive front be on Saturday? Will Hutchinson get into the sack column against MSU? Let us know!