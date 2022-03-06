Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Is Ready For The Next Level

Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a top three pick in next month's NFL Draft, but right now he's in Indianapolis handling business.

Former Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson has wrapped up his time in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine and he did not disappoint. 

At 6-7, 260 pounds, Hutchinson's athletic measurables were solid across the board, but it was his short shuttle and three-cone drill times that really made jaws drop. His 6.73-second time in the three-cone was the fastest time by any defensive lineman over 6-5 at the combine since 2003. In fact, Hutchinson's time was faster than all but two combine participants in 2022 so far. The only two players to best Hutchinson's time — wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Calvin Austin III. Calvin is 5-8, 170 pounds, while Kevin is 6-2, 200 pounds. For Hutchinson to be in the ballpark with those guys when it comes to a short space, agility drill, is insanity.

The only "red flag" on Hutchinson is his arm length. Having an arm length of 32 1/8" is below average for someone measuring in at 6-7, but it absolutely should not be cause for concern. When you look at the rest of his numbers, combined with his tape, and also factor in what he'll bring to a team off the field and in the locker room, he's a no brainer. If the Jacksonville Jaguars go with Alabama tackle Evan Neal to protect Trevor Lawrence's blindside, the Detroit Lions should run to the podium with Hutchinson's name.

