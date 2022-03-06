Aidan Hutchinson Is Ready For The Next Level

Former Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson has wrapped up his time in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine and he did not disappoint.

At 6-7, 260 pounds, Hutchinson's athletic measurables were solid across the board, but it was his short shuttle and three-cone drill times that really made jaws drop. His 6.73-second time in the three-cone was the fastest time by any defensive lineman over 6-5 at the combine since 2003. In fact, Hutchinson's time was faster than all but two combine participants in 2022 so far. The only two players to best Hutchinson's time — wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Calvin Austin III. Calvin is 5-8, 170 pounds, while Kevin is 6-2, 200 pounds. For Hutchinson to be in the ballpark with those guys when it comes to a short space, agility drill, is insanity.

The only "red flag" on Hutchinson is his arm length. Having an arm length of 32 1/8" is below average for someone measuring in at 6-7, but it absolutely should not be cause for concern. When you look at the rest of his numbers, combined with his tape, and also factor in what he'll bring to a team off the field and in the locker room, he's a no brainer. If the Jacksonville Jaguars go with Alabama tackle Evan Neal to protect Trevor Lawrence's blindside, the Detroit Lions should run to the podium with Hutchinson's name.