Twenty-Two Wolverines Earn All-Big Ten Honors

After putting together an incredible 12-0 regular season record, the awards are rolling in for a whole host of Michigan Wolverines.

On Wednesday, nine Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten offensive team:

JJ McCarthy, QB Blake Corum, RB Ronnie Bell, WR Luke Schoonmaker, TE Zak Zinter, OL Trevor Keegan, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL Ryan Hayes, OL Karsen Barnhart, OL

On the other side of the ball, a total of 13 Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten Defense and Special teams: