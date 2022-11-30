Skip to main content

Twenty-Two Wolverines Earn All-Big Ten Honors

The Michigan Wolverines put together a perfect 12-0 regular season, and now the awards are rolling in.

On Wednesday, nine Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten offensive team:

  1. JJ McCarthy, QB
  2. Blake Corum, RB
  3. Ronnie Bell, WR
  4. Luke Schoonmaker, TE
  5. Zak Zinter, OL
  6. Trevor Keegan, OL
  7. Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL
  8. Ryan Hayes, OL
  9. Karsen Barnhart, OL

On the other side of the ball, a total of 13 Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten Defense and Special teams:

  1. Jake Moody, K
  2. Mazi Smith, DL
  3. Mike Morris, DL
  4. Junior Colson,LB
  5. DJ Turner, DB
  6. Michael Barrett, LB
  7. Gemon Green, DB
  8. Kris Jenkins, DL
  9. Mike Sainristil, DB
  10. Jaylen Harrell, DL
  11. Makari Paige, DB
  12. Rod Moore, DB
  13. AJ Henning, RET

