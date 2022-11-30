Twenty-Two Wolverines Earn All-Big Ten Honors
The Michigan Wolverines put together a perfect 12-0 regular season, and now the awards are rolling in.
On Wednesday, nine Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten offensive team:
- JJ McCarthy, QB
- Blake Corum, RB
- Ronnie Bell, WR
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE
- Zak Zinter, OL
- Trevor Keegan, OL
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL
- Ryan Hayes, OL
- Karsen Barnhart, OL
On the other side of the ball, a total of 13 Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten Defense and Special teams:
- Jake Moody, K
- Mazi Smith, DL
- Mike Morris, DL
- Junior Colson,LB
- DJ Turner, DB
- Michael Barrett, LB
- Gemon Green, DB
- Kris Jenkins, DL
- Mike Sainristil, DB
- Jaylen Harrell, DL
- Makari Paige, DB
- Rod Moore, DB
- AJ Henning, RET