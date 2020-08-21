Discussing The Departure Of Ambry Thomas

Yesterday evening, rising senior cornerback Ambry Thomas announced that he'll be foregoing his final year of eligibility at Michigan in order to get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thomas was a sure fire starter at one of the cornerback spots, a senior leader and a damn good player. Him leaving leaves a massive hole at corner, with no can't-miss answers at the position. Redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray figures to be one starter, but who's going to hold down the other side now?

Eric Rutter and myself discuss all of that and touch on who we think will fill that spot. We also get into exactly what Thomas' departure means for the defense and how things will look for cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich.