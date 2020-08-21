SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeGame of My Life PodcastHockey/BaseballFootballBasketballThe Big House+
Search

Discussing The Departure Of Ambry Thomas

BrandonBrown

Yesterday evening, rising senior cornerback Ambry Thomas announced that he'll be foregoing his final year of eligibility at Michigan in order to get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thomas was a sure fire starter at one of the cornerback spots, a senior leader and a damn good player. Him leaving leaves a massive hole at corner, with no can't-miss answers at the position. Redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray figures to be one starter, but who's going to hold down the other side now?

Eric Rutter and myself discuss all of that and touch on who we think will fill that spot. We also get into exactly what Thomas' departure means for the defense and how things will look for cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Losing Ambry Thomas Means For Michigan's Secondary

Now that Ambry Thomas has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Michigan is forced to replace a wealth of talent in the secondary.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: The Reintroduction Of Chris Evans

After missing last year due to an academic issue, Chris Evans was poised to return fresh and motivated.

BrandonBrown

Postponing Big Ten Season Forces Players Into Unfair Position

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks discussed the turmoil players across the Big Ten feel in light of the postponed season.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Leading Cardiologist: Myocarditis Shouldn't Stop Big Ten From Playing Football

One of the premiere leaders in the cardiology field from the University of Michigan shared his thoughts on a Journal of American Medical Association study regarding myocarditis.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Michigan's Top Five Remaining Targets In 2021 Class

Michigan's 2021 recruiting class is pretty full but there are still some pretty big targets out there.

BrandonBrown

by

Wolverines31478

BREAKING: Ambry Thomas Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas announced that he would be going pro on Thursday, following the lead of offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Keeping Tabs On 2022 Colorado Prospects Gavin Sawchuk, Connor Jones

Michigan recently reached out to 2022 offensive lineman Connor Jones who updated Wolverine Digest on his recruitment with Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: A New Offensive Line

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner now has to find five new starters up front.

BrandonBrown

In His Own Words: Frankie Collins Breaks Down Decision

Frankie Collins penned a letter explaining exactly why he picked the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

I'm Back!

After a year off, I can finally cover Michigan football recruiting again.

BrandonBrown