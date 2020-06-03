Who Wins A Big Ten Title First?

It's a fun debate to have as long as it doesn't turn nasty. Sure, there's a large faction of people who think Jim Harbaugh has underachieved but that fact is that Michigan football is pretty damn good. It's just not elite.

Basketball, on the other hand, was elite, but a transition from one of the more experienced coaches in the country in John Beilein to a guy who never ran a team in Juwan Howard could take some time to get to the top of the heap in a very competitive league.

However you look at it, both programs are in a really good spot and could jump up and beat just about anyone on a given night. Do that enough times and one of the teams might just be playing for a conference championship next season.

I wouldn't bet on that, so who gets there first — Juwan Howard or Jim Harbaugh?