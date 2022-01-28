Skip to main content

John U. Bacon, Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Basketball

John U. Bacon stops by to shed some light on the Harbaugh situation as we approach the one-month mark.

John U. Bacon is a legend in the Michigan media market, so it was great to get him on to discuss the ongoing Jim Harbaugh saga. Bacon breaks down the ever-evolving situation between Harbaugh and the NFL and gives his take on what will ultimately happen. He admits that it's basically an educated guess at this point, but that's about as good as any of us can do.

We also talk about another football transfer, a couple of PWO commits, a very exciting interview in the works and the Michigan basketball team stepping up and getting ready for a big one in East Lansing on Saturday. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

