LISTEN: Ep. 12: The Willie Allen, Xavier Worthy & Joe Milton Situations, Juwan Howard's The Man, More

Over the past week, Michigan's football roster has changed a few times, while Michigan basketball continues to grow its profile.
Author:
Publish date:

Offensive tackle Willie Allen is in the transfer portal and leaving Michigan, Xavier Worthy has been released from his national letter of intent and will enroll at Texas this summer and Joe Milton formally announces his transfer to Tennessee. All three of those developments change how U-M's roster will look during the 2021 season. 

On the hardwood, Juwan Howard's squad continues to get more respect and more national attention as the Wolverines are now the third most likely team to win the national title in 2022. 

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

