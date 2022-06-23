Skip to main content

Michigan Football & Recruiting, Joey Baker, Wolverine Weekend

Michigan football and basketball news never sleeps — even in the middle of the summer.

Three Michigan football players — JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell and Traverse City native Ryan Hayes — spent the weekend in Traverse City at the Grand Traverse Resort with Michigan fans moonlighting as golfers. The trio posed for pictures, signed autographs and palled around with Wolverine fans young and old with beautiful skies overhead and a cool northern Michigan breeze mixing it all together perfectly. We were on hand to take it in and document it as another chapter of the NIL book was written.

While we were in Traverse City, Michigan basketball landed Duke transfer Joey Baker. Basketball is a ways off, but it's fun to talk about what the rotation might look like with Baker on the roster. We also talk Michigan football recruiting AGAIN and try to understand how it's playing out in the 2023 class. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast

