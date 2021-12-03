Michigan To Wear Special Patch On Jersey Honoring Oxford Victims

It's awful that school shooting victims need to be honored as often as they do in this country. That's first and foremost.

But in the wake of the recent tragedy at Oxford High School, Michigan has decided to show some support with a special patch on their jerseys for the Big Ten Championship game this weekend.

There isn't much else that needs to be said here. It's absolutely awful that four young people lost their lives while at school. The Oxford High School website posted this message following the incident.

"As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community, we grieve the students who lost their lives and we ache for all those who have been injured and impacted."

The patch on Michigan's jersey is a small gesture that will hopefully at least bring some awareness to the situation and recurring issues in America.