Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Big Ten Early Signing Day Notes

Steve Deace

Some news and notes on the Big Ten's 2020 football recruiting efforts.

The Big Ten Network has expanded the league's footprint. 
Michigan and Penn State have been recruiting nationally for decades now, and Ohio State joined them during the Urban Meyer years. But now pretty much the entire league is going all over the country for talent. Indiana signed players from 10 states, Minnesota 12, and Purdue 13, just to name a few. Without a doubt, the exposure provided by the Big Ten Network is paying off. 

Expanded Footprint=Talent Boom
It's not just that the Big Ten is bringing in players from more parts of the country, but more talent as well. The league has a record 10 teams in the top 40 of the 247 Composite team recruiting rankings. Shattering the previous record of eight from the previous two years. 

On The Rise 
Several schools had their best recruiting classes in recent memory: Northwestern (2008), Iowa (2005), Wisconsin (2004), and Minnesota (2001). 

On The Decline?
Michigan State only signed three players in the top 600 of the 247 Composite Rankings, and its highest-rated prospect is a meager 400th overall. Every Big Ten school other than Rutgers has at least one prospect coming in higher than that. Furthermore, former commit Alante Brown, the top prep school prospect in the country, signed with Big Ten rival Nebraska. 

Biggest Signing Day Coup
Maryland flipped local 5-star Rakim Jarrett from LSU. A must-get for Coach Mike Locksley after a disappointing first season. 

A Bakers Dozen Of The Best 
The Big Ten signed the top-rated prospect from 13 states. Nebraska led the way with three of them. 

No Signs of Slowing Down
Ohio State has had a record-setting offense the past two seasons now, and there's no sign that will slow down anytime soon when you look at its 2020 class. The Buckeyes signed four of the top 11 wide receivers in the nation. 

The Great Divide
Total 4-and-5 star recruits signed: Ohio St 17, Michigan 13, Penn St 11, and Nebraska 10. Those four combined for 51 top tier prospects, but the rest of the league has just 17 combined.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/18/19

Steve Deace

My Early Signing Day thoughts on recruiting rankings, which are both overrated and underrated, depending on your program's expectations.

A Michigan Football Fan's Guide To The Next 9 Months

Steve Deace

Here's what awaits Michigan football fans each month between now and kickoff to the 2020 season.

Meet Roman Wilson

Steve Deace

Roman Wilson is the epitome of "speed in space."

Carlo Kemp Expected To Return To Michigan For Fifth Year

MichaelSpath

Carlo Kemp played a prominent role up front for Michigan and he's expected to be back for a fifth year.

Meet Dan Villari

Steve Deace

Michigan is taking a chance on a raw prospect to fill its need for a quarterback in the 2020 class.

Grading Michigan Football's 2020 Recruiting Class Position By Position

MichaelSpath

Michigan signed 21 players in its 2020 class. We take a look at how the Wolverines did position by position as it relates to what they needed.

Meet Jaylen Harrell

Steve Deace

Jaylen Harrell is a former Florida State commit who flipped to the Wolverines.

Meet Jeffrey Persi

Steve Deace

Jeffrey Persi is one of the top offensive line prospects in California.

Meet A.J. Henning

Steve Deace

Top Illinois prospect A.J. Henning is a Wolverine.

Meet Cornell Wheeler

Steve Deace

Cornell Wheeler is a tackling machine.