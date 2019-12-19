Big Ten Early Signing Day Notes

Some news and notes on the Big Ten's 2020 football recruiting efforts.

The Big Ten Network has expanded the league's footprint.

Michigan and Penn State have been recruiting nationally for decades now, and Ohio State joined them during the Urban Meyer years. But now pretty much the entire league is going all over the country for talent. Indiana signed players from 10 states, Minnesota 12, and Purdue 13, just to name a few. Without a doubt, the exposure provided by the Big Ten Network is paying off.

Expanded Footprint=Talent Boom

It's not just that the Big Ten is bringing in players from more parts of the country, but more talent as well. The league has a record 10 teams in the top 40 of the 247 Composite team recruiting rankings. Shattering the previous record of eight from the previous two years.

On The Rise

Several schools had their best recruiting classes in recent memory: Northwestern (2008), Iowa (2005), Wisconsin (2004), and Minnesota (2001).

On The Decline?

Michigan State only signed three players in the top 600 of the 247 Composite Rankings, and its highest-rated prospect is a meager 400th overall. Every Big Ten school other than Rutgers has at least one prospect coming in higher than that. Furthermore, former commit Alante Brown, the top prep school prospect in the country, signed with Big Ten rival Nebraska.

Biggest Signing Day Coup

Maryland flipped local 5-star Rakim Jarrett from LSU. A must-get for Coach Mike Locksley after a disappointing first season.

A Bakers Dozen Of The Best

The Big Ten signed the top-rated prospect from 13 states. Nebraska led the way with three of them.

No Signs of Slowing Down

Ohio State has had a record-setting offense the past two seasons now, and there's no sign that will slow down anytime soon when you look at its 2020 class. The Buckeyes signed four of the top 11 wide receivers in the nation.

The Great Divide

Total 4-and-5 star recruits signed: Ohio St 17, Michigan 13, Penn St 11, and Nebraska 10. Those four combined for 51 top tier prospects, but the rest of the league has just 17 combined.