Jim Harbaugh's Epic Description Of The Big House

Even after all these years, Jim Harbaugh is still blown away by the experience of Michigan Stadium on game days.

Michigan Stadium, otherwise known as the "Big House", is the largest stadium in the United States, the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest stadium in the world. Though the Big House provides an incredible experience for any of the 115,000 fans in attendance on any given fall Saturday, the experience is taken to a whole other level when you're a player or a coach.

For those who aren't fortunate enough to experience what it's like as a player or a coach, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shared the experience in great detail during Big Ten Media Day on Thursday.

"There's something about running out of the tunnel at any stadium. But the Big House, maybe I'm just partial that way, but you come out of there and you touch that banner, and then you feel the roar. You feel...it's physical, it must be the soundwaves or something. It's hitting you and reverberating, it's there and the adrenaline is going that way. The next thing is you've just got to look, you know, you've got to look at the crowd and see it. You're hearing it and you know that it's not pumped in music, that's not like...it's au naturel . This is happening because there's 110,000 or 115,000 people in here. And then the visual of the colors. There's no laser, you know, there's no laser show. It's au naturel . It's just something...it's a big stage, it's a spectacle, it's something you appreciate each and every time that you go through it. It's awesome to have it back."

Michigan Stadium remained largely empty during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited attendance for family members and essential personnel only. For the 2021 season, the University of Michigan is planning on full-capacity at Michigan Stadium - meaning the return of 115,000 rabid Wolverine fans on fall Saturdays.

The Wolverines open the 2021 season at home against Western Michigan on September 4.