LISTEN: Ant Wright Talks Big Ten Football's Return

With news that the Big Ten football season would commence this fall breaking yesterday, the entire Michigan sports community was abuzz. Though Michigan will be taking the field with a new starting quarterback this year and lots of holes to fill on both sides of the football, those two aspects are only a small portion of how many questions surround the 2020 season.

To break down the news of Big Ten football's return, I joined former Michigan basketball player Ant Wright on his podcast Michigan State of Mind to talk about all the unknowns moving forward.

How will Michigan fare in the new 8+1 schedule? What does this mean in terms of eligibility in the 2020 season? Plus, there is a fun trivia question midway through that centers on the University of Michigan's longstanding connection to an in-state community college, and it's not the one you might think.

Listen here:

What is your main takeaway from finding out that Big Ten football is back? Do you think the season will be able to proceed uninterrupted? Will any Big Ten teams qualify for the College Football Playoff? Let us know!