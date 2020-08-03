Report: Big Ten To Release Football Schedule Tomorrow Morning

The Big Ten Conference will reportedly release the updated 2020 football season schedule tomorrow, August 4, at 8:30 am, per sources. This announcement comes after the conference released a statement on July 9 stating “If the conference is able to participate in fall sports...based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports.”

Due to COVID-19, the Big Ten decided to cancel all non-conference games for the 2020 season. The updated football schedule is expected to be ten games and is scheduled to start on September 5, which is the date non-conference games were originally slated to begin.

This announcement comes with much still to be determined as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a problem in America. Both Michigan State and Rutgers have paused voluntary workouts in the past two weeks due to players and staff testing positive for the virus.

As the start of the season gets closer, we still await a final decision if the 2020 football season will be played or not.

