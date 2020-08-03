WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Report: Big Ten To Release Football Schedule Tomorrow Morning

BrandonBrown

The Big Ten Conference will reportedly release the updated 2020 football season schedule tomorrow, August 4, at 8:30 am, per sources. This announcement comes after the conference released a statement on July 9 stating “If the conference is able to participate in fall sports...based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports.”

Due to COVID-19, the Big Ten decided to cancel all non-conference games for the 2020 season. The updated football schedule is expected to be ten games and is scheduled to start on September 5, which is the date non-conference games were originally slated to begin.

This announcement comes with much still to be determined as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a problem in America. Both Michigan State and Rutgers have paused voluntary workouts in the past two weeks due to players and staff testing positive for the virus.

As the start of the season gets closer, we still await a final decision if the 2020 football season will be played or not.

You can find content from the Blue By Ninety Podcast here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Burke And LeVert Both Go For 30-Plus In NBA Restart

Trey Burke and Caris LeVert are the most recent Michigan basketball players from the team's 2013 title-contending squad to log impact performances in the NBA.

Eric Rutter

The Five Most Interesting Things Ronnie Bell Said

Ronnie Bell talked the quarterback battle, Josh Gattis' offense, this weird offseason and more with Jon Jansen.

BrandonBrown

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Vincent Gray In 2020

Michigan appears to be set at cornerback with Vincent Gray ready to take the next step.

BrandonBrown

2022 In-State Three-Star Nolan Ziegler Nets Michigan Offer

Michigan has identified Nolan Ziegler as one of the best junior recruits in the state, and the Wolverines offered the 2022 prospect on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Makari Paige

Michigan is going to look for some young depth at safety.

BrandonBrown

Landing Rocco Spindler Would Give Michigan Big Ten's Best OL Class

If Michigan can land a pledge from offensive guard Rocco Spindler this weekend, the Wolverines would run away with the best offensive line class in the Big Ten.

Eric Rutter

Salt & Pepper On Pro Football Focus' Top 50 Big Board For The 2021 NFL Draft

Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson are both future NFL players, but where will they be drafted?

BrandonBrown

Is Michigan Done At WR In 2021?

Michigan has had an active weekend of recruitment with a new commit on Friday and official letters going out Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Five-Star Harrison Explains Why Michigan Is Still In The Mix

Michigan is in Harrison Ingram's top six as of August 1.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Andrel Anthony To Follow In Footsteps Of Favorite Player Donovan Peoples-Jones

The newest Michigan wide receiver commit broke down why he decided to pick the Wolverines on Friday, July 31.

Eric Rutter