Talking The New Schedule, Opt Outs, Home Field Advantage, More

BrandonBrown

Earlier today, the Big Ten released the official schedule for the 2020 season, which immediately generated a ton of questions. What does Michigan's W-L record look like now? With Minnesota's Rashod Bateman deciding to opt out, who else will follow suit? What kind of home field advantage will teams have with little to no fans in the stands? Will Michigan have any players opt out? 

I joined Dennis Fithian on Inside the Huddle today to discuss all of these questions and more as we gear up for the 2020 football seasons.

Early And Late-Season Tests Will Decide Michigan's Success In 2020

Now that Michigan's 2020 schedule is set, the Wolverines will have a pair of two-week stretches that will determine how successful U-M is this fall.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Osman Savage

Michigan did well at St. Frances Academy in 2020 and Osman Savage was part of the haul.

BrandonBrown

Revamped Michigan 2020 Schedule Released

Michigan is set to play 10 conference games this fall, and the regular season will end against an opponent not named Ohio State for the first time in over two decades.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Big Ten Releases Schedule, Michigan's Slate Is Official

It came a day later than we though, but the Big Ten schedule is set.

BrandonBrown

2023 Prospect Devin Strange Likes How Michigan Develops Its Defensive Ends

After landing an offer from the Wolverines, defensive end Devin Strange spoke about his thoughts on the program and touched on how recruiting is going despite the pandemic.

Eric Rutter

Roundtable: Michigan's Most Versatile Player

Michigan has a lot of versatile players, but who do we think is the most versatile?

BrandonBrown

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ben Mason In 2020

Ben Mason is entering his final season as a Wolverine and might not be a big contributor.

BrandonBrown

Donovan Edwards Just Outside Of SI All-American's Top 10

As Michigan top running back target, Donovan Edwards is one of the most versatile offensive threats in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Jeffrey Persi

Jeffrey Persi has the look of a future star at offensive tackle.

BrandonBrown

The Five Most Interesting Things Ronnie Bell Said

Ronnie Bell talked the quarterback battle, Josh Gattis' offense, this weird offseason and more with Jon Jansen.

BrandonBrown

