Talking The New Schedule, Opt Outs, Home Field Advantage, More

Earlier today, the Big Ten released the official schedule for the 2020 season, which immediately generated a ton of questions. What does Michigan's W-L record look like now? With Minnesota's Rashod Bateman deciding to opt out, who else will follow suit? What kind of home field advantage will teams have with little to no fans in the stands? Will Michigan have any players opt out?

I joined Dennis Fithian on Inside the Huddle today to discuss all of these questions and more as we gear up for the 2020 football seasons.