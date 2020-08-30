Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protest In Ann Arbor

Players from Michigan and Eastern Michigan organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Ann Arbor on Sunday. The rally was organized by Hunter Reynolds of U-M and Tariq Speights of EMU. Athletes, students and many others marched through the streets of Ann Arbor to spread their message.

Eastern Michigan head football coach Chris Creighton was in attendance and spoke as well as did Washtenaw County sheriff Jerry Clayton. Powerful messages were heard throughout the day, which resulted in some very powerful images.

Not much else needs to be said.