Michigan's Blake Corum Continues To Give Back

Michigan running back Blake Corum brought his blue-collar work ethic with him to Ann Arbor and his work within the community hasn't gone unnoticed.

Though the world of NIL is still essentially in its infancy, many student-athletes are already taking full advantage of the financial opportunities that are now available to them. From car dealerships to restaurant chains, student-athletes are now able to fully capitalize on their name, image and likeness through a seemingly endless supply of sponsorship opportunities.

When it comes to capitalizing on NIL opportunities, U-M junior running back Blake Corum is as active as anyone - and for all the right reasons. No stranger to hard work and giving back, Corum has spent much of his down time utilizing NIL opportunities to give back to the Ann Arbor community. In fact, Corum was recently awarded and presented with the Bank of Ann Arbor Community Award for his work with the youth in Washtenaw County. 

In keeping with his busy schedule and giving back to his community, Corum is also set to host a youth football camp this month that has quite the guest list - most notably Jarrett Patterson and Chase Young of the Washington Commanders.

NIL will continue to have it's critics and there's no question that there will likely be a need for more adjustments in the near future. In the meantime, expect guys like Blake Corum to continue to set the example by doing things the right way - whether that's on or off the football field. 

