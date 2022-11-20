Skip to main content

Blake Corum Doesn't Even Need A Whole Game

Even though he only played a half of football, Blake Corum still showed why he's one of the best backs in the country.

Michigan fans all held their collective breath late in the second quarter yesterday when Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury. The 5-8, 210-pounder tried to give it a go in the second half but just didn't have it. Despite the limited action, Corum still managed to pace every player in the entire country in missed tackles forced per Pro Football Focus.

In just a little over 30 minutes of action, Corum carried the ball 18 times for 108 yards and a touchdown and apparently, broke more tackles than anyone in college football. Of course, forcing missed tackles is nothing new for Corum. He has 73 of them on the season, good for No. 4 in the entire nation. Corum is behind Texas' Bijan Robinson (87), Ball State's Carson Steele (87), Kent State's Marquez Cooper (76) and ironically, Illinois' Chase Brown (74). Of that group, only Robinson has carried the ball less than Corum.

Given the injury scare, everyone is wondering how effective Corum can be against Ohio State next weekend. Obviously the injury wasn't catastrophic, as he did play two snaps in the second half and even carried the ball once, but then he was shelved. Because of that, it seems like he'll definitely play in such a massive game. So now, the maize and blue faithful are all hopeful that he'll be able to get after it against Ohio State and continue to add to that impressive forced missed tackle total.

