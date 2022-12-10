Skip to main content

Blake Corum Is The Best Running Back In The Country

Michigan's uber-productive junior running back showed out all season long until an unfortunate knee injury cut his season short.

We all saw Blake Corum do incredible things this year and we all heard what Donovan Edwards had to say about his fellow running back after winning the MVP in the Big Ten Championship game.

"Shout out to Blake Corum," Edwards said as he accepted his hardware. "Blake Corum is the best running back in college football and he deservedly needs the Heisman. If he didn’t get hurt, he would’ve easily won the Heisman. Shout out Blake Corum — this is for you, baby.”

Despite missing two and half games, Corum finished with 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns on 248 carries. Had he not gotten hurt, he seriously would've threatened the 2,000-yard mark and almost certainly would've broken the single season record for touchdowns, which was just set last year by Hassan Haskins at 20. Unfortunately his numbers feel "incomplete" because of his knee injury but his Pro Football Focus grades do not. 

Per PFF College, Corum just completed the fourth-highest graded season by a Power 5 player in the PFF College era, which began in 2014.

That obviously means that Corum is the best running back in the nation, at least by PFF's overall offensive grading scale. You won't get any Michigan fans to disagree. Texas fans might have a problem with it as Bijan Robinson finished just behind Corum with a 95.2 overall grade. However you look at it, Corum was special in 2022. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, showed elite vision and obviously an incredible nose for the end zone. Now, everyone who is interested in how well Corum did in 2022, is anxious to see what he decides to do in 2023.

