Corum Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
Though an injury briefly sidelined him in 2021, Michigan running back Blake Corum still managed to finish the season with 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries - and that was while splitting time with Hassan Haskins.
Heading into the 2022 season, Corum is expected to take a massive step forward and is receiving some national recognition as a result. On Monday, Corum was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list - an annual award given to the college player of the year.
Here's just some of Corum's career highlights through his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, via MGoBlue.com:
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, honorable mention, media)
• Paul Hornung Award semifinalist
• Three time Offensive Player of the Week honors after his performances against Western Michigan, Washington, at Nebraska
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 13)
• Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week (Sept. 13), Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll (Sept. 13)
• Recorded his first career 100-yard rushing effort against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), totaling 14 carries for 111 yards with a touchdown and adding two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown
• Had a monster performance against Washington (Sept. 11) with 21 carries, 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns (all career highs at the time) and added a 49-yard return for 231 yards all-purpose
• Totaled 125 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18)
• Turned 23 touches (21 carries) into 79 yards against Rutgers (Sept. 25)
• Totaled 46 rushing yards on 15 carries and has an eight-yard reception at Wisconsin (Oct. 2)
• Produced 183 all-purpose yards at Nebraska (Oct. 9) including 89 rush yards and one touchdown on 13 carries and another 37 in the receiving game
• Racked up 160 all-purpose yards behind 19 carries for 119 on the ground with two touchdowns against Northwestern (Oct. 23)
• Carried 13 times for 45 yards with two receptions at Michigan State (Oct. 30)
• Left game against Indiana (Nov. 6) with an injury after one carry
• Registered 87 yards on six carries against Ohio State (Nov. 27) with a 55-yard long
• Carried five times for 74 yards with a 67-yard touchdown against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 4) and also caught two passes
• Caught two passes and rushed three times for 13 yards against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)