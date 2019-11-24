Week 13 CFB Playoff & Bowl Projections

Week 13 CFB Playoff and bowl projections based on how the season is predicted to end. Let's start with what I predict the final CFB Playoff rankings to be through the highest-rated Group of Five team (Power Five teams need to be in the top 12 for at-large NY6 bowl consideration):

1) LSU (13-0)

2) Ohio State (12-1)

3) Clemson (13-0)

4) Utah (12-1)

5) Georgia (11-2)

6) Oklahoma (12-1)

7) Minnesota (11-2)

8) Michigan (10-2)

9) Florida (10-2)

10) Penn State (10-2)

11) Auburn (9-3)

12) Alabama (10-2)

13) Baylor (11-2)

14) Notre Dame (10-2)

15) Wisconsin (9-3)

16) Oregon (10-3)

17) Memphis (12-1)

These final rankings would result in the following playoff/Big Ten bowl pairings:



Peach Bowl National Semifinal

Utah (12-1) vs. LSU (13-0)

Fiesta Bowl National Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. Ohio State (12-1)

*Rose Bowl

Oregon (10-3) vs. Minnesota (11-2)

**Sugar Bowl

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (11-2)

***Orange Bowl

Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)

****Cotton Bowl

Memphis (12-1) vs. Michigan (10-2)

Citrus Bowl

Wisconsin (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

Outback Bowl

Auburn (9-3) vs. Penn State (10-2)

Holiday Bowl

USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)

Taxslayer Bowl

Texas A & M (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)

Pinstripe Bowl

Florida State (6-6) vs. Nebraska (6-6)

Redbox Bowl

California (6-6) vs. Illinois (7-5)

Quick Lane Bowl

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Michigan State (6-6)

*=Rose Bowl selects highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams available, which aren't in the playoff.

**=Sugar Bowl selects highest-ranked Big 12 and SEC teams available, which aren't in the playoff.

***=Orange Bowl selects highest-rated ACC team not in the playoff, versus the highest-ranked team from the SEC/Big Ten or Notre Dame.

****=Cotton Bowl selects highest-ranked team available vs. the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

Many of the Big Ten's bowl current bowl agreements restrict a team from playing in the game more than once in a five-year window whenever possible, and that was accounted for in how we slotted these teams.