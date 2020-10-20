Brad Hawkins Confident In U-M's Defense Ahead Of Minnesota Game

In just four days, Michigan will have a lot of answers about its football team.

The Wolverines' opponent in Week 1 is No. 21 Minnesota, a team with a strong offense that knows how to pad the scoreboard. To counter that, U-M features a defense with a couple question marks in its secondary after losing Ambry Thomas, Levert Hill and Josh Metellus over the offseason.

Michigan's ability to plug new contributors, such as cornerbacks Vincent Gray and Gemon Green, will be a key element in its season opener. To help illustrate the perspective of U-M's defensive backs, the senior leader of the group Brad Hawkins spoke to the media earlier today.

On a perceived lack of experience in the secondary: "Those guys come out every day. They work hard. Of course, there is a lack of experience due to Ambry leaving and Vincent rotating last year and of course that's something that people see, but those guys are working very hard and they're coming along-- all of them. I've got faith in them. I believe in a lot of those guys, and I cannot wait to go out and battle with them on Saturday."

How Vincent Gray has solidified himself as the team's top corner recently: "Making big third down stops, just being a leader in the corner room. Just being that older guy and that guy with experience that's been out there in the battle and been out there in wars, things like that. He's definitely shown a lot of poise, and everything is just coming together for him as well. He's a great player, so I'd definitely look out for him on Saturday as well."

On Minnesota's offense in 2020: "Of course, they have a great receiving corps over there. As of right now, the film that we have of them last year, of course we're watching that. They have a new offensive coordinator I think from Utah State, so we're not really sure what we're going to get right now, but we are still watching both films and seeing the spread offenses they do and things like that."

On the addition of safeties coach Bob Shoop and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary to Michigan's defense: "Two smart coaches. Great guys, even better people. I'm learning a lot from both of those guys. They are both coming along with the program very well. I'm just excited to get out there and battle with my teammates and my coaches."

How Michigan plans to cover Rashod Bateman on Saturday: "That is definitely Vincent Gray's task. I believe and I know that he will go out there and compete and come out on top. I believe in him, and I believe in all of our guys. That's definitely how we'll do what we do. Just going in there, I know that he's ready. He's ready for the battle, and he's going to go out there and prove it to everybody. We're ready to go."

How preparation for the Golden Gophers' offense has gone: "Sometimes with us playing man, they like to throw a lot of fade balls to him, one-on-one, backside by himself, so we try to prepare for things like that. Just ways that teams are going to attack us, the way we play our style of defense. So, every day we go out there and do what we do, do what we've been doing and just go out there and practice 110%."

On which young defensive backs have played well during camp: "Makari Paige is a special guy. His coverage skills is off the charts-- size, length, everything. He has the perfect body for the perfect safety. He has come around really well, really smart, quick learner. You have Gemon Green. You have D.J. Turner, German Green, Jalen Perry. All those guys are coming along as well and doing a great job. I'm very excited for those guys to help us contribute and do what they do best. I'm very excited for all those guys, and they're all coming along very well."

