Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 6 — Chris Evans

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the new series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 6 as we work our way to the top.

No. 6 — Chris Evans

I'm cheating a bit here since Chris Evans kind of had his coming out party already but, since he wasn't even on the team last year, I think he qualifies.

Evans burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016. He only carried it 88 times that season but he racked up 614 yards and four touchdowns and was good for 7.0 yards per carry. He had productive seasons in 2017 and 2018 as well, and then found himself in the doghouse last year. Evans missed the season amid some academic issues but was reinstated and will take the field for the Wolverines in 2020.

Now, Evans is likely chomping at the bit because of how he could potentially fit into Josh Gattis' offense. In high school, Evans was just as much a slot receiver as he was a running back, which is perfect for Gattis' "Speed in Space" approach. How Evans is used is going to be very interesting to observe but you can imagine a world where he's part running back, part slot receiver, part split end, part return man even.

Could he take direct snaps as a wildcat? He could certainly take jet sweeps and get involved in the screen game. I think the answer is yes and all the above. That could result in a very nice sendoff season for the senior back.