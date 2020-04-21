WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 6 — Chris Evans

Brandon Brown

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the new series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 6 as we work our way to the top. 

No. 6 — Chris Evans

I'm cheating a bit here since Chris Evans kind of had his coming out party already but, since he wasn't even on the team last year, I think he qualifies.

Evans burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016. He only carried it 88 times that season but he racked up 614 yards and four touchdowns and was good for 7.0 yards per carry. He had productive seasons in 2017 and 2018 as well, and then found himself in the doghouse last year. Evans missed the season amid some academic issues but was reinstated and will take the field for the Wolverines in 2020.

Now, Evans is likely chomping at the bit because of how he could potentially fit into Josh Gattis' offense. In high school, Evans was just as much a slot receiver as he was a running back, which is perfect for Gattis' "Speed in Space" approach. How Evans is used is going to be very interesting to observe but you can imagine a world where he's part running back, part slot receiver, part split end, part return man even. 

Could he take direct snaps as a wildcat? He could certainly take jet sweeps and get involved in the screen game. I think the answer is yes and all the above. That could result in a very nice sendoff season for the senior back.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan In Heavy Pursuit Of Nation’s No. 1 Offensive Lineman J.C. Latham

Ever since his freshman season, five-star offensive lineman J.C. Latham has fielded interest from Michigan. Now, the Wolverines look to secure an official visit from the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Roundtable: Who would go No. 2 in a Michigan-specific draft?

After Charles Woodson, who would be the top Michigan prospect based off their talent and performance in college?

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Football Snapshot: Giles Jackson

People are going to be as excited about Giles Jackson as any other returning Wolverine.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/21/20

Why 32 NFL teams are about to make a mistake on Thursday night in Round One of the NFL Draft with Josh Uche.

Steve Deace

Make A Choice: Change A Player's Position

With the news of Ben VanSumeren switching to linebacker, it got me thinking about moving other guys around.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/20/20

Today was supposed to be the Monday we broke down Michigan's spring game. And convincingly drew conclusions based on one, limited observation. What do you think we would be the most sure about if Michigan had its spring game?

Steve Deace

by

UMfb

2022 Four-Star Wide Receiver Jerry Cross Calls Michigan A ‘Dream School’

Michigan is the latest program to offer rising 2022 wide out Jerry Cross. He is a massive downfield target that could have multi-position flexibility at the next level.

Eric Rutter

by

BBeidatsch1

Michigan Pulling Out All Stops For Top 5 Offensive Guard Drew Kendall

Teammates with 2021 commit Casey Phinney, offensive guard Drew Kendall is one of the top guard in America, and the Michigan program is looking to reel him in.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 7 — Mike Sainristil

Several new wide receivers need to step up and Mike Sainristil is one of them.

Brandon Brown

2022 Tight End Micah Riley The Latest To Land Michigan Offer

With seven offers out, Micah Riley is the latest 2022 tight end receive a scholarship offer from Michigan. Riley has ties to the Michigan area and broke down his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter