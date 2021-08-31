It's Officially Cade Season, Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Michigan's Fanbase, More
Jim Harbaugh officially announced Cade McNamara as the starter as U-M prepares for Western Michigan.
Somehow Scott Frost makes another appearance on the podcast as does Oliver Martin, we talk about Cade McNamara as the starter and Kirk Herbstreit gives his opinion on the Michigan fanbase.
Plus, we each tackle Five Burning Questions as U-M prepares for Western Michigan. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.