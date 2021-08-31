August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

It's Officially Cade Season, Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Michigan's Fanbase, More

Jim Harbaugh officially announced Cade McNamara as the starter as U-M prepares for Western Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

Somehow Scott Frost makes another appearance on the podcast as does Oliver Martin, we talk about Cade McNamara as the starter and Kirk Herbstreit gives his opinion on the Michigan fanbase. 

Plus, we each tackle Five Burning Questions as U-M prepares for Western Michigan. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Cade McNamara
Football

It's Officially Cade Season, Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Michigan's Fanbase, More

jim harbaugh
Football

The Three Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 30, 2021

ronnie bell
Football

Ronnie Bell Draws Praise from Teammates

Cade McNamara
Football

Harbaugh Makes It Official, Names McNamara Starting QB

joe milton
Football

Former Michigan QB Wins Starting Job With SEC Team

david ojabo
Football

The Broncos Present An Intriguing Week One Matchup For The Wolverines

jim harbaugh
Football

It's Game Week

Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day
Football

CBS Sports Roasts Michigan Football