U-M's Cade McNamara Signs Another NIL Deal With Major Brand

It's never a band thing when one of your student athletes signs an NIL deal with a major name brand in sports, and that's exactly what Cade McNamara just did at the University of Michigan.

Life is pretty good for Michigan's returning starting quarterback, Cade McNamara. After beating Ohio State and winning a Big Ten Championship in 2021, McNamara announced NIL deals with several different brands and businesses - including Tom Brady's new fashion brand, 'Brady'.

While it doesn't get much bigger in the sports world than working with a guy like Tom Brady, McNamara announced another NIL partnership with a major brand this week.

Though NIL deals are certainly an important part of today's college football, McNamara remains focused on the task at hand - preparing for the 2022 season. Appearing on a recent episode of "In the Trenches" with Jon Jansen, McNamara said the competition at Michigan is forcing him to step his game up in all areas.

"Competition is really healthy of any position," McNamara said. "It really forces you to bring your best every single day, and that's all you can ask for when you're on a team and when you're in a position group. That's an extremely healthy thing and that's really good for the team, because we're getting that much better every single day."

In terms of what McNamara is focusing on this off-season, the senior QB says stepping into more of a leadership role is critical.

"We lost some big leaders last year. It's my job now as the older guy to help steer the ship even more and help other guys get that train pushing in the right direction."

While leadership at the quarterback position is obviously essential to Michigan's success in 2022, McNamara admits that he wants to be more of an offensive threat this time around.

"I definitely wanted to elevate my game," McNamara said. "I needed to be more of a force on offense, I thought. Just overall me playing better is going to help the offense."

Though fans and local media will undoubtedly continue to debate over who will be - or should be - the starter this fall, the reality is that McNamara's presence in Michigan's quarterback room is critically important in 2022. With 15 career starts under his belt, McNamara's in-game experience - particularly on the road - could be the difference maker between Michigan's 10th consecutive loss in Columbus or their second consecutive trip to Indy.