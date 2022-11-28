Skip to main content

Cade McNamara Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Former starting Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is going to finish out his career elsewhere.

Per multiple reports, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. It's not overly surprising given how this year played out for him, but the timing is a little bit of a shock, at least in terms of what's going on at U-M. Michigan just beat up on Ohio State, is now preparing for the Big Ten Championship and will almost certainly participate in the College Football Playoff. For McNamara, however, he's got to look out for himself, so the sooner he's in the portal, the better off he'll likely be.

McNamara obviously led Michigan to a memorable season last year, which resulted in an 11-1 regular season record, a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football playoff. Entering this year, however, there was a heated quarterback battle that sophomore JJ McCarthy ultimately won. McNamara started during week one and struggled, while McCarthy started week two and lit it up. During that second game, McNamara was injured and ultimately got surgery that ended his season. Now, he's in the portal and will look for a new home.

