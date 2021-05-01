BREAKING: Cam McGrone Selected In Fifth Round

Name: Cameron McGrone

Selection: New England Patriots — Rd. 5, Pk. 177

Position: LB

Size: 6-1, 236 pounds

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 12, vs. Notre Dame (Oct. 26, 2019)

• Solos: 8, at Illinois (Oct. 12, 2019)

• Asst: 6, vs. Notre Dame (Oct. 26, 2019)

• TFLs: 2.5, at Penn State (Oct. 19, 2019)

• Sacks: 1.5, vs. Iowa (Oct. 5, 2019)

• Int: none

• FR: none

• PBUs: none

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2019)

• Three-year letterman (2018-19-20)

• Appeared in 19 games in his career with 15 starts at middle linebacker



Junior (2020)

• Appeared in five games with five starts at linebacker; credited with 26 tackles, two for loss, and a half-sack to earn his third varsity letter

• Started at middle linebacker and made five tackles at Minnesota (Oct. 24), including one for loss and a half-sack

• Contributed seven tackles in a start against Michigan State (Oct. 31)

• Credited with seven stops in a start at Indiana (Nov. 7)

• Made six tackles (five solo) including one for loss against Wisconsin (Nov. 14)

• At Rutgers (Nov. 21), started and made one tackle before leaving the game with an injury



Sophomore (2019)

• Appeared in all 13 games on defense and special teams, with 66 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup to earn his second varsity letter

• Shared Defensive Player of the Game honors with the entire defense for their performance against Iowa

• Named co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at Illinois

• Named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Notre Dame

• Featured in Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team (linebacker) for his performance against Notre Dame

• Saw his first career action at linebacker, and also contributed on special teams against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)

• Made five solo tackles on the way to six total stops at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)

• Made his first career start at linebacker against Rutgers (Sept. 28), adding one solo tackle and a quarterback hurry

• Credited with six tackles including four solo stops, his first career sack (1.5) and a quarterback hurry against Iowa (Oct. 5)

• Started and made a career-high 11 tackles including eight solos and two for loss with one sack, and forced a fumble at Illinois (Oct. 12)

• Made six tackles with 2.5 for loss and one sack at Penn State (Oct. 19), adding a quarterback hurry

• Led the team with 12 tackles and added a quarterback hurry against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)

• Made three solo tackles including two-yard TFL at Maryland (Nov. 2)

• Added three tackles against Michigan State (Nov. 16)

• Credited with three tackles in his first start in his home state at Indiana (Nov. 23)

• Totaled 1.5 tackles for loss among eight total stops against Ohio State (Nov. 30)

• Assisted on six tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, and added one pass breakup against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)



Freshman (2018)

• Appeared in one game on special teams to earn his first varsity letter

• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the offense to face Wisconsin

• Made his Michigan debut playing special teams against Nebraska (Sept. 22)