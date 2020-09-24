Cameron McGrone: I Truly Believe Chris Evans Wants It More Than Anybody

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone has known fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans for a long time. The two hail from the Indianapolis area and played against each other a handful of times in high school. Evans dominated that matchup but that didn't prevent the two from growing close over the last few years.

Evans is ready to return to the field and may shine brighter than ever before in an offense that seems to be tailor made for his skill set. Because of that, he can't wait. Everybody on Michigan's roster wants to play ASAP, especially after thinking that their season wasn't going to happen, but McGrone did not hesitate to say that Evans wants it more than anyone else.

McGrone talked about his history and current relationship with Evans, what Evans has done to return to the field and how he's seen Evans utilized in Gattis' system.