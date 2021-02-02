Carlo Kemp Shows Off The Jets, Takes Home MVP Award

Former Michigan defensive lineman has played several positions over the course of his football career and he recently showed off the athleticism that allowed him to do so.

Carlo Kemp is listed at 6-3, 286 pounds on Michigan's most recent roster. That's a tad undersized for an interior defensive lineman but Kemp is obviously still a big dude. On Sunday during the Hula Bowl, it didn't matter.

Kemp has always been billed as a hustle player with a high football IQ and he showed that off on the play above. He was in the right place at the right time, diagnosed the screen pass and stepped in front of KJ Costello's pass at the perfect time. Kemp picked off the ball by catching it clean with his hands and took it back 64 yards for the score. He's never going to be the fastest player on a team, but he might be the fastest defensive tackles on some squads.

As a prep star, Kemp played all over the field. While developing into a college prospect in Colorado, Kemp saw the field as a stand-up linebacker, as a rush end and on the interior of the defensive line. He had a knack for creating turnovers, making big plays and rushing the quarterback — obviously he hasn't lost those skills.

Kemp was named the Team ‘Aina Defensive MVP for the contest after registering four tackles in addition to that pick six, which gave his team a chance to tie the game. The ensuing two-point conversion was failed resulting in Kemp's team falling 15-13, but he certainly made his mark on the game.

Most draft experts see Kemp as a seventh-round draft pick in this year's draft, but it's definitely not a guarantee. He's a bit limited athletically when it comes to the NFL and, as an undersized interior defensive lineman, he'll likely be a specialist only in certain situations. All he did at Michigan was everything he was ever asked and he did so without one bit of hesitation or complaining. There's room for guys like that in the NFL and it wouldn't surprise me at all to see Kemp carve out a long career in the league even as a late-round pick.