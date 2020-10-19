Starting Center Andrew Vastardis Discusses OL Growth And Togetherness

This year, Michigan center Andrew Vastardis will be moving into his first season as a starter, but it has been a long journey for he and U-M's three other first-time starters on the OL.

When other offensive line groupings struggled, Vastardis and his teammates paid close attention so that they could learn from their peers. This strategy has helped convince Vastardis that the 2020 edition of Michigan's offensive line will be just as strong as previous iterations.

Watch Vastardis answer just how his group of blockers have grown individually and as a unit in recent seasons.

How do you think Michigan's OL will fare this season? Is there any position you believe is most crucial to success? Let us know!